Delivering the Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Sunday, PM Modi highlighted the significance of the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'. While announcing that every August 14 will be observed as the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', he recalled that millions of people were displaced whereas many lost their lives due to "mindless hate and violence". Addressing the people on August 15, he described partition as "one of the biggest tragedies" of the last century. He opined that yesterday's announcement will serve as a fitting tribute to the people who suffered during the partition.

PM Modi remarked, "We celebrate Independence but even today, the pain of partition pierces our hearts. It is one of the biggest tragedies of the previous century. After Independence, these people were forgotten very soon. Yesterday, India has taken an emotional decision."

He added, "From now onwards, August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' every year. It is essential that we should remember the people who suffered inhuman situations, who suffered torture and who were not even accorded final rites with honour. The announcement of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on Independence Day is a respectful tribute from all Indians to such persons."

Congress slams announcement

On Saturday, the Congress party linked PM Modi's announcement of observing August 14 as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. In an official statement, the Congress party contended that the PM was invoking Pakistan and partition because he had no real achievements to showcase. It stated, "The PM has again started preparations for a partition. It seems he wants to repeat the (politics of) cremation ground and Muslim burial ground as the UP elections are approaching".

This comes despite the fact that the PM invoked the need to eradicate social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of "oneness, social harmony and human empowerment". Moreover, the Sonia Gandhi-led party expressed grievance over the fact that PM Modi had written a letter conveying his greetings on March 23 which is celebrated as 'Pakistan Day'. According to Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, this was hugely problematic as the Muslim League had passed a resolution calling for the creation of a separate Pakistan during its annual session on March 22-24, 1940. He also opined that BJP had not followed up on its tough narrative with Pakistan citing the PM's visit to the neighbouring nation in 2015.