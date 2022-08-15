Independence Day: PM Modi Urges 'healthy Spirit Of Competitive Federalism' Between States

As India celebrates the special 75th anniversary of its Independence on August 15 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on Monday morning. In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi spoke about a slew of topics including the need for competitive cooperative federalism.

In his 9th Independence Day speech, PM Modi said, “The need of the hour is cooperative competitive federalism. Let there be a healthy spirit of competition among the states on progressing in different sectors.”

India emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic with the help of cooperative federalism: PM Modi

PM Modi earlier this month said that India emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic by collective efforts in the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Earlier this month, while addressing the seventh meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog in the national capital, PM Modi said that India fought against COVID-19 with the contribution of every state. This fight against the pandemic led to India emerging as an example for the developing nations to look up to as a global leader.

PM Modi's address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a white safa with tricolour stripes and a long trail as his headgear for the Independence Day address. Donning a traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and black shoes, Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time.

In his address, he remembered India's journey from the time it gained Independence in 1947 and emphasised how with the collective efforts, hopes and aspirations, highs and lows, the country has reached where it is now. Being the first Prime Minister to have been born after Independence, PM Modi called for unity among citizens with the notion of 'India First'. PM Modi urged the citizens of the nation to respect women and that there should prevail equality among the masses, which includes gender equality.

He further spoke about freedom fighters and hailed people from the tribal community who left no stone unturned in India's freedom struggle. He also highlighted the importance of self-reliance. PM Modi said, "Self-reliant India is not a government agenda or a government program. This is a mass movement of the society."

PM Modi stated that for the coming 25 years, Indians need to focus their strength, resolve, and potential on 'Panchpran'.

'Panchpran' for 2047:

1. Big goals, big resolves for 'Viksat Bharat'

2. Shed slave mentality

3. Take pride in Indian culture & legacy

4. Unity among all Indians

5. Fulfil duties as a citizen