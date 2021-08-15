Independence Day: PM Prioritises Small Farmers, Says 'Chhota Kisan Bane Desh Ki Shaan'

During his speech from the Red Fort during India's 74th Independence Day celebration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about solutions to problems faced by farmers in India. The Prime Minister elaborated on steps that have been undertaken by the Union Government to resolve issues related to Indian farmers. Notably, PM Modi's address comes at a time farmers protests have escalated in some parts of the country.

Acknowledging that a majority of India's farmers own small landholdings, Prime Minister Modi said that his government is making sure that farmers receive benefits through cheap bank loans and credit cards.

"More than 80% farmers in India are known as small farmers because of their small landholdings and the kind of schemes that were there previously, did not prioritise small farmers of India. Keeping these farmers in mind, we are bringing development in the farm policies. We are making sure that farmers receive benefits through cheap bank loans and credit cards," PM Modi said.

'Chhota kisan bane desh ki shaan'

Expressing his dream for the country's marginal farmers, Prime Minister Modi said that steps are being taken to further increase the collective strength of small farmers in the country.

Our mantra is 'Chhota kisan bane desh ki shaan'. It's our dream. In yrs to come, we've to further increase the collective strength of small farmers of the country, we will have to provide them new facilities. 'Kisan rail' runs on more than 70 rail routes of the country today: PM

'Over 10 crore farmers provided with Rs 1.5 lakh crore'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about Central Government schemes, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi that were introduced to enhance farmers' capabilities and explained how it is benefiting them.

"Through the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, we are making sure that farmers receive solar power for their lands. In the coming years, we will bring initiatives for warehouse facilities even at the Block level. Till now over 10 crore farmers have been provided with over Rs 1.5 lakh crore directly in their bank accounts," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi's speech on Independence Day

Apart from talking about the welfare of India's farmers, Prime Minister Modi talked about India's future for the next 25 years and coined the term 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' to achieve a glorious future.

Listing government schemes focusing on OBCs, farmers, women, and the underprivileged, he made several key announcements such as the opening of Sainik schools for women, a National Infrastructure Plan, the Gati Shakti scheme, and the National Hydrogen Mission. The Indian Prime Minister also paid tributes to India's freedom fighters, partition victims and lauded India's Tokyo Olympic team and the medical fraternity fighting COVID-19, in his 1.5 hour-long address.