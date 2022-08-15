Independence Day: PM To Address Nation From Red Fort As India Celebrates 75th Anniversary

On the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day when the celebrations are taking place across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the nation on "very special Independence day" on Monday, August 15.

Taking to his Twitter, PM Modi sent his greetings to the people of India, by calling this year's Independence day as "very special". It is pertinent to mention that India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its Independence, making this year's occasion highly significant. The government of India launched "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" as well as "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaigns to mark the historic celebration of India's independence on August 15, 2022.

देशवासियों को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!



Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind! #Iday2022 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2022

Notably, PM Modi will address the nation when he will hoist the "Tiranga" from the historic and iconic Red Fort in New Delhi today, August 15.

PM Modi to address nation on the "special Independence Day"

Continuing the tradition of his predecessors, PM Modi will address the nation today after hoisting the national flag from Red Fort in the national capital. It is significant to mention that this will be PM Modi's ninth Independence Day address to the nation from the Red Fort after he came into power in 2014.

"Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. The Defence Secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, AVSM, to the Prime Minister. The GoC Delhi Area will then conduct Shri Narendra Modi to the Saluting Base where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present a general salute to the Prime Minister," a statement from the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, PM Modi will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he will be greeted by the Chief of Staff from the Tri-services. After PM Modi will hoist the national flag, the Tricolour will receive a "Rashtriya Salute". Notably, the Air Force band, consisting of 20 men will play the National Anthem during the hoisting of the National Flag and presenting of the "Rashtriya Salute". Soon after this PM Modi will address the nation.

It is noteworthy to note that the ceremonial 21-gun salute will feature the first-ever firing of an indigenous howitzer cannon, the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), which was created as part of the government's "Make in India" project. The DRDO created and refined the gun, making it entirely indigenous. The gun will serve as evidence of India's expanding ability to produce its own weapons and ammo.