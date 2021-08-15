Independence Day: President Kovind Pays Homage To Fallen Soldiers At National War Memorial

On the occasion of India's independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind paid respect to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial at India Gate. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, and Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria joined the President at the memorial. The Prime Minister had already hoisted the national flag and gave the ceremonial address to the country from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

On the eve of India's 74th Independence Day, President Kovind delivered a speech to the country. He wished all Indians living in India and abroad a happy Independence Day, noting that this day is particularly significant with start of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The President stated that India's dream of independence was accomplished through the sacrifice of many generations of known and unknown freedom fighters and that all of the country's freedom fighters established distinct models of sacrifice. He remarked, "I bow in respect to the pious memory of those brave martyrs."

President Kovind's speech

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi, the President said, "Our nation, like many others, suffered great injustices and tyranny under foreign rule. What distinguishes India, however, is that the character of our nationalist movement, led by Mahatma Gandhi, was based on the principles of truth and non-violence. Now as we look back to the seventy-five-year journey of our republic, we have reasons to be proud of the considerable distance we have travelled. Gandhiji taught us that slow and steady steps in the right direction are preferable to rapid strides in the wrong direction. The world looks up at the miracle of India, home to the plurality of traditions and yet the biggest and most vibrant democracy."

The President stated that the government has initiated numerous programmes to make this unique year unforgettable and that the "Gaganyaan Mission" is particularly important among those missions. He continued, it is a feeling of satisfaction for us that India has not only complied with the Paris Climate Agreement but is also providing more than it has committed to climate protection.

Picture Credit: Republic