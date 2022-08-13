Independence Day: RSS Changes Profile Pictures On Social Media Accounts To Tiranga

As India celebrates the 75th anniversary of its Independence, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or popularly known as RSS has now changed the profile pictures of its social media accounts to the National Flag from its traditional Saffron Flag.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to use the "Tiranga" as the profile photo of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15 " to honour 75 years of India's independence under the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" programme.

It is pertinent to mention that in a clear dig at the RSS, earlier this month, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned whether the organisation would follow the Prime Minister's directive to make the "Tiranga" the profile picture of social media accounts after refusing to hoist the national flag at its headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur for 52 years. Notably, Congress and other members of the Opposition have criticised the RSS, the BJP's political engine, for its stance on the national flag.

On Saturday, RSS shared a video of Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and other senior leaders hoisting the national flag, indicating its stance on the tricolour and its support for the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.

RSS changes its profile picture on its social media account to 'Tiranga'

Meanwhile, on Friday, RSS publicity department co-incharge Narendra Thakur said that the Sangh has been celebrating Independence day at all its offices by hoisting the tricolour. Adding further the RSS member said that the organisation workers have been actively participating in the Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Subsequently, RSS has changed its profile pictures on its social media accounts from its organisational flag to the national flag.

The "Har Ghar Tiranga" and "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" programmes already have the RSS's backing. According to Sunil Ambekar, RSS publicity department head, the Sangh had made a plea for complete support and involvement from the populace and Swayamsevaks (RSS workers) in the programmes that would be held by the government, private bodies, and Sangh-affiliated groups.

Over 100 crore set to take part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

According to the Home Ministry, over 100 crore people will take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of the country. It will largely contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, the statement from the Ministry read. Notably, the Centre has begun preparation for the manufacture of three different flags, which will be sold at post offices and made available online.

Notably, ahead of Independence day, the Ministry of Culture released a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ anthem featuring famous celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Kapil Dev, Virat Kohli, Anupam Kher and Asha Bhonsle to showcase the spirit, strength and diversity of India.