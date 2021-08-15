Independence Day: Srinagar Mayor Hoists Tricolour, L-G Sinha Says 'democracy Strengthened'

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu hoisted the Tricolour on August 15, in the city. Addressing the media, the Srinagar Mayor said that for the past two years the tradition of celebrating both Independence Day and Republic Day has been religiously followed in Jammu and Kashmir and added that the celebrations mark the dedication and devotion citizens carry for the country.

Junaid Azim Mattu said, "Many people including corporators, the chairman of health and sanitation, the commissioner, senior officers, and guests participated in the celebration."

Remembering the sacrifice of armed forces, Mattu said, "I want to congratulate Jammu and Kashmir Police for bagging 257 Gallantry Medals this year, which is the highest-ever tally and it is because of armed forces and J&K police, we are able to deliver governance and celebrate our festival".

He informed, "We are into the third year of the elected council. In the past two and a half years, we have earnestly worked to reorient our mechanisms of governance and public delivery. We have tried to make public service delivery effortlessly to increase the ease of living in Srinagar city. A lot of services have been digitized."

'Working hard to improve the overall infrastructure'

Referring to the Srinagar Municipal Corporation administration focusing on door-to-door collection and segregation of waste, Mayor Mattu said, "It will be essential to redefine our city as a clean hygienic jurisdiction."

The mayor added, "We are also working hard to improve our overall infrastructure and making efforts to fit into the role of supervising various departments which have come under the purview of SMC because of the 74th Amendment Act, 1992 related to governing the Municipalities (Urban Local Government)."

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Independence Day

During his Independence Day speech at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "The grass-roots democracy has been strengthened, fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens. With the spirit of Kashmiriyat i.e.taking along with all religions and creeds on a development odyssey, we are achieving new milestones."

He added, “We want to assure all citizens that whoever is trying to mislead the young people through proxy war, shall be given a befitting reply. The neighbouring country, which does not care for its own people, has been making a malicious attempt to instigate some of our youth".

(Image: ANI)