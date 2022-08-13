Independence Day: Top BJP Leaders Lead Har Ghar Tiranga; Urge People To Hoist Tricolour

As the country celebrates the 75th anniversary of India's independence, top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders hoisted the national flags and carried out Tiranga rallies on Saturday to commomerate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranag campaign.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday led the Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by hoisting the national flag of India along with his wife at his official residence in New Delhi. Notably, the central government launched the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign wherein it urged the citizens to hoist the national flags atop their residences from August 13-15 under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Registering his participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoisted the tricolour at his official residence in the national capital.

"Tiranga is our pride. It unites and inspires everyone Indian. On PM Narendra Modi Ji's clarion call of Har Ghar Tiranga, today hoisted a Tiranga at my residence in New Delhi and paid tributes to our valorous heroes who sacrificed everything for the motherland," Amit Shah tweeted.

EAM S Jaishankar leads Tiranga rally in Bengaluru

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday led the "Prabhat Pheri" (morning march) in Karnataka's Bengaluru with hundreds of people participating in the rally organised to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence as part of Har Ghar Tiranga and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaigns. "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" chants reverberated as people carried the national flag in the Prabhat Pheri led by BJP leader S Jaishankar.

Notably, the participants of the Tiranga rally in Bengaluru celebrated the rally which was organised ahead of Independence day by playing the drums and other musical instruments. It is pertinent to mention that Assam CM Himanta Biuswa Sarma also took part in a Prabhat Pheri organised in the state and said that the chanting of the "Vande Mataram" during the rally gave him "goosebumps".

Yogi Aditynath calls upon people to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday shared a video on Twitter wherein he called the national flag the pride of the country and urged people to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by hoisting the tricolour at their residences.

"As the country completes the 75th year of independence, the whole nation under the leadership of PM Modi is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The national flag of India is a symbol of our pride and also a symbol of our bravery, peace and sacrifice," CM Yogi Adityanath said. He called upon people to take part in the Har Ghar Turanga campaign by hoisting the tricolour atop their residences.