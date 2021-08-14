Independence Day: Want To Hoist Indian Tricolour? Here Are Dos & Don'ts Under Flag Code

On January 26, 2002, the Flag Code of India was changed, allowing citizens to fly the Tricolour above their homes, offices, and industries on any day, and not just on national holidays. Citizens must adhere to the legislation's norms and restrictions regarding hoisting the national flag. Here are the dos and don'ts of hoisting the Tricolour on Independence Day.

Dos and Don'ts of hoisting India's flag on Independence Day

Dos:

Section 2 of the new code recognises that all private persons have the right to fly the Tricolour on their property. On all days and events, ceremonial or otherwise, a member of the public, a private organisation, or an educational institution may hoist or display the national flag by the dignity and honour of the Tricolour. To promote respect for the national flag, the Tricolour may be flown in educational institutions such as schools, colleges, sports camps, and scout camps. In schools, the tricolour is to be hoisted with an oath of allegiance.

Don'ts

The Tricolour is not permitted to be utilised for communal purposes, draperies, or clothing. The Tricolour should be flown as far as possible from dawn to sunset, regardless of the weather. The Tricolour must not be permitted to contact the ground, the floor, or the water's surface. Vehicles, trains, boats, and aircraft cannot have it draped over the hood, top, sides, or back. The Tricolour cannot be placed below any other flag or bunting. No object can be placed on or above the Tricolour, including flowers, garlands, or symbols. The Tricolour can't be used as a festoon, a rosette or a bunting.

Flag Code of India to be followed by everyone

August 15 is a day that inspires patriotic fervour across the country as citizens recall the sacrifices made by the country's freedom warriors in India's fight for independence. August 15 is a national holiday observed across the country, and the Indian Tricolor is seen hoisted in schools, colleges, housing societies, companies, at celebratory events, etc. The flag, on the other hand, is a national emblem that cannot be used in the wrong way. Hence, the Flag Code of India was released by the government.

(Image: PTI/Representative Image)