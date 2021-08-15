As Indians join hand in commemorating its Independence Day, the Attari-Wagah border yet again came alive for the Beating Retreat ceremony on Sunday. The lowering of the flag ceremony in the Wagah-Attari is a daily military practise that the security Forces have jointly followed since 1959.

What happens at the Attari-Wagah beating retreat?

The ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border starts with a blustering parade by the soldiers from both sides and ends up in the perfectly coordinated lowering of the two nations' flags. It is called the beating retreat border ceremony on the international level. One Infantryman or Jawan stands at attention on each side of the gate. As the sun sets, the iron gates at the border are opened and the two flags are lowered simultaneously.

The flags are folded and the ceremony ends with a retreat that involves a brusque handshake between soldiers from either side, followed by the closing of the gates again. The spectacle of the ceremony attracts many visitors from both sides of the border, as well as international tourists.

Some interesting facts about the ceremony?

The widely recognised ceremony at the Wagah-Attari border can also be described as ornate belligerence where the two sides end up trying to outdo each other with the size of their waxed moustaches, stamping, snorting, staring, kicking and martial cries. The pantomime ‘battle’ can last up to an hour. The act includes puffing up of chests and kicking high in the air.

Fans from both countries egg their soldiers on with cheers, jeers and slogans. A great deal of patriotism is in the air on both sides of Wagah. Despite all the intimidation, eyeball- to- eyeball staring and ferocious belligerence, at no point during the 45-minute ceremony is there any physical contact between the two forces. The only physical contact is a terse handshake between both sides at the end of the ceremony when the flags have been drawn down.

The border gates are then shut for the night. The soldiers of this ceremony are specially appointed and trained for this auspicious ceremony. They also have a beard and moustache policy for which they are paid additionally. During the parade, hundreds of people come and enjoy and the soldiers of both countries are also very vulnerable with passion. Wagah Border Beating Retreat Ceremony is considered as one of the most spectacular events of India showing the symbol of rivalry & brotherhood.

