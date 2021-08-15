Last Updated:

Independence Day Wishes For India Pour In From Australia & UK; Leaders Cherish Partnership

Reactions from different world leaders have been coming as India celebrates Independence Day on August 15. Australia & UK have also wished India.

Independence Day

As India celebrates Independence Day on Sunday, August 15, reactions from different world leaders have been pouring in for the country. Wishes have come in from Australia and UK. Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia posted a video on Youtube, with the caption, “Wishing the people of India and our Australian Indian community, a joyous Independence Day. Australia cherishes our close partnership with India, built on trust, respect and shared values. Happy Independence Day!"

 

Independence Day wishes for India pour in from Australia and UK

Scott Morrison also shared the video to his Twitter and wrote, "Wishing my dear friend@narendramodi, the people of India and our Australian Indian community, a joyous Independence Day. We cherish our close partnership with India, built on trust, respect and shared values. Happy Independence Day! #dosti #diaspora". The UK in India Twitter account has also put up a Tweet wishing India. It said that India-Australia is committed to a partnership that delivers for both countries. 

Marise Payne, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs wishes India

Marise Payne, an Australian politician who has been Minister for Foreign Affairs in the Morrison Government since 2018 and Minister for Women since 2019 also put up a tweet wishing India. It said, "Australia & India share close bonds, grounded in common values. On Indian Independence Day & as we enter India's 75th yr of independence, I congratulate @AusIndiaCouncil 2020 grants round recipients. ". She also linked a document in which Australia extends its warm congratulations to the people of India today on India's Independence Day. The document mentioned that as India enters into the 75th year of its Independence, Australia will continue to build ongoing collaboration between Australia and India under their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, through the Australia-India Council (AIC) grants. The 2020/21 AIC grant recipients have been announced. The AIC has awarded $838,689 (including GST) to eleven successful projects, including:

  • McGregor Coxall Australia, who will bring together Australian and Indian design firms to develop a framework for Bengaluru's Blue-Green Network.
  • The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Western Australia for their plan to enhance cooperation between India and Western Australia in India's commercial fishing sector.
  • The Conversation Media Group's partnership with Indian company AKA Dialog to build capacity in science journalism and showcase science expertise by Indian and Australian researchers.
  • The University of Canberra, which will develop a financing mechanism to extend off-grid technology within rural India.

