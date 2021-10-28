In a major development, NCB's independent witness KP Gosavi has been arrested by Pune police in a 2018 cheating case based on intelligence. Gosavi who had earlier offered to surrender to Uttar Pradesh police was turned down citing jurisdiction issues. Gosavi was one of the 27 witnesses to the NCB drug cruise raid on October 2 and his bodyguard - Prabhakar Sail (also a witness) has accused him of allegedly demanding Rs 18 crores to let off Aryan Khan - Shah Rukh Khan's son.

KP Gosavi arrested

Briefing about Gosavi's arrest, Pune police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, "We have detained KP Gosavi. He did not surrender, we detained him based on intelligence. He will be presented in court post-lunch". Gosavi was booked in a 2018 cheating case registered in Pune city under IPC section 419, 420 and relevant sections of IT act. In 2019, Pune city police had declared him wanted in the case and he was missing since then only to resurface on October 2. Recently, a look out order was issued against him and 4 police teams were on his tail.

Prabhakar Sail is lying. All I want to request is his CDR report must be released. My CDR report or chats can be released, Prabhakar Sail & his brother's CDR reports, as well as chats, should be released, everything will be clear: Kiran Gosavi, NCB witness, before being detained pic.twitter.com/t3CDFe96Rp — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

Gosavi also released a video before his arrest saying, "Probe call records (CDR) of Prabhakar sail and his two brothers. Check his calls and you will know what deals he got in last five days. He must have deleted calls and chats. I am an import-exporter and I request any politician - be it Opposition or ruling govt - to stand with me as a Marathi person".

Who is KP Gosavi? What has he been accused of?

KP Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali were two of the 27 independent witnesses who were part of the NCB raid led by Zonal director Sameer Wankhede on October 2. KP Gosavi, who had taken a 'selfie' with Aryan Khan after his arrest and escorted Aryan to NCB office was also allegedly spotted arranging a phone call between Aryan and someone at NCB office on October 2. NCP minister Nawab Malik alleged that NCB was in cahoots with BJP in the Mumbai cruise drug bust - citing independent witnesses Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi's BJP links.

Moreover, Gosavi's personal bodyguard - Prabhakar Sail - alleged that he heard Gosavi and another person, identified as Sam D'Souza, talking about an Rs 18 crore deal in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. He said that out of the 18 crore, Rs 8 crore was supposed to be given to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. He also shared a clip that showed Gosavi reportedly recording audio of Aryan Khan. Both Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede have refuted the extortion claims, while NCB is questioning Wankhede on it.

NCB's drug bust off Mumbai coast

On October 2, NCB busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa, and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA and cash Rs. 1,33,000. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF. According to NCB officials, these people, along with about 1,200 people on board the ship, were heading to deep sea for a sundowner party. Eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha's bail hearing in the HC is currently underway.