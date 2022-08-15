India 75: PM Calls Aatmanirbhar Bharat 'mass Movement Of Society' In Address To Nation

India celebrates its 75th Independence Day on Monday to mark the end of British rule. This year's Independence Day was celebrated under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the Government introducing the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to motivate people in forging a personal bond with the flag of our Nation, the Tiranga. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at Red Fort after which he delivered a speech paying respect to the freedom fighters and also talking about India being self-reliant.

PM Modi on self-reliant India being a mass movement

While addressing the nation from the Red Fort, PM Modi in his speech thanked the Armed Forces for opting for indigenous products instead of importing 330 items. The PM in his speech stressed the need to be self-sufficient in every sector. He said, "A self-reliant India or 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is the responsibility of every citizen, every government, and every unit of society. He said that a Self-reliant India is not a government agenda or a government program. This is a mass movement in society. I invite the private sector to ensure that "made in India" products are spread globally."

India 75: PM Modi bats for gender equality

Speaking on one of the pledges- 'Unity', PM Modi stressed that boys and girls should be treated equally. He lamented that we tend to insult women on many occasions. He said, "Honour of women is very important to fulfil the dreams of the nation. I am seeing this insult". The PM added, "We have to keep India first, this will pave way for a united India".

PM Modi vows to fight against corruption

Apart from speaking about the sacrifices of freedom fighters, gender equality and the self-reliant movement, PM Modi, in his speech also vowed to fight against corruption. Stressing the need to fight against corruption at all costs, PM Modi pointed out that the properties of those who ran away with the money from banks have been attached and the government is trying to get them back and put them in jail. He asked for the people's support to enhance the fight against corruption.