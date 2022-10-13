'India A Bright Spot On An Otherwise Dark Horizon', Says IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday called India a "bright spot" on an otherwise dark horizon because of its fast-growing economy. Georgieva stated that the country's growth is underpinned by structural reforms.

"India deserves to be called a bright spot on this otherwise dark horizon because it has been a fast-growing economy, even during these difficult times, but most importantly, this growth is underpinned by structural reforms," Georgieva said.

"Among them is a remarkable success in digitisation in India. This has been indeed a huge factor in India's success," she added.

India will leave its mark during its G20 presidency: IMF Managing Director

The IMF Managing Director also strongly believes that India will leave its mark during its presidency of the G20 (Group of Twenty) forum. "The country is now stepping into taking the lead on G20 from that position of strength, which makes me strongly believe that you will see India leaving the mark for years to come during its presidency," she said while speaking on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the IMF.

Georgieva also called India a very strong voice for the fund to be financially strong. "We know that we need regulation of crypto, we know that we need to get some more attention to cross-border payments. We are proposing public investment in the infrastructure of a cross-border payment platform," she said.

"It can be in the area of bringing more fairness to our institutions. Next year we need to complete the 16th quarter review. India has been a very strong voice for the fund to be financially strong and also to be a strong institution on the basis of fair representation of our members," she added.

Moreover, she stated that the other area in which India could leave its mark could be renewable energy. "What is not so well known, you know it, that India has really leapfrogged in terms of solar and other forms of renewable energy. So, I very much look forward to next year and I'm sure that it would make the people of India, the whole nearly 1.4 billion of them very proud."

India will assume the presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India is expected to host more than 200 G20 meetings across the country.