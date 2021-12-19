India 'a Strategic Partner Of All Countries In Central Asia': Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister

Asserting that India is "a strategic partner for all countries of Central Asia," Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev expressed happiness on having good relations with New Delhi. Delivering his opening remarks at the third edition of the India-Central Asia Dialogue on Afghanistan in New Delhi, Kazakbaev added that dialogues between participating countries in "such meetings" are highly fruitful.

"I am very happy to say that we are having good relations and talks with India in the Central Asia region, which provides the dynamics of relations. Today, India is a strategic partner for all countries of Central Asia and we have political and economic, cultural relations, partnership and cooperation," FM Kazakbaev was quoted by ANI as saying.

Recalling previously held talks on Afghanistan, the Kyrgyzstan foreign minister noted that India and Kyrgyzstan share a common interest in the security and safety of Afghanistan.

"We are ready to support and collaborate in all the measurements to make this region safer. And we wish that further also we could develop our relations," Kazakbaev said.

Reiterating remarks of his Kyrgyz counterpart, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, who chaired the 3rd New Delhi-led dialogue on Afghanistan, said, "We all share deep-rooted ties with Afghanistan and our concerns and objectives for the country include a true and representative govt, fighting against terrorism and drug trafficking, and preserving the rights of women, children and minorities in Afghanistan."

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, at the 3rd India-Central Asia Dialogue in Delhi



Strategic partnership with India growing 'dramatically': Kazakhstan FM

Speaking at the 3rd India-Central Asia Dialogue on Sunday, Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi highlighted that strategic partnership with India has grown "dramatically" and is expected to witness constructive cooperation on all dimensions, including economic and political spheres.

"I am confident that this forum serves as a milestone to reaffirm our sharing priorities and commitment to elevate our partnership to new levels. This event will help boost bilateral, political, economical and humanitarian ties," ANI quoted Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, as saying.

The Kazakhstan FM also announced that his country is looking forward to organising a "high-level" visit by Kazak president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to India next year, to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and Kazakhstan.

India-Central Asia Dialogue on Afghanistan

The India-Central Asia Dialogue that began today (December 19) will conclude on December 20. AS part of the dialogue India hosted the foreign ministers of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan on Sunday with the foresight of elevating multilateral alliance and bilateral relations between the nations.

Additionally, the FMs also discussed compounding issues faced by Afghanistan and highlighted the need to ensure "a unified and coordinated approach" towards the war-torn country, Uzbekistan FM Abdulaziz Kamilov informed.

Issues of the challenging situation faced by our neighbouring country Afghanistan and the need to develop a unified and coordinated approach towards this country is to be discussed in this dialogue: Abdulaziz Kamilov, Uzbekistan Foreign Affairs Minister pic.twitter.com/2V5HyTIzhr — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)