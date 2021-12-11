India A 'Vishwa Guru' Of Spirituality & Democracy: Om Birla At International Gita Festival

Addressing the International Gita Festival on Saturday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asserted that democracy has always been a part of Indian culture and said, "If there is a mother of all of this (spirituality, religion, culture & democracy), it is India."

"Democracy has not come only after independence but has always been a part of our way of life and our culture. Be it spirituality, religion, culture, or democracy, India is known to be the mother of all of this. If there is a mother of all of this, it is India," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

'India has always been a Vishwa Guru in the world': Om Birla

The LS Speaker went on to say that India is the only country in the world that has achieved peace using spirituality and religion as a platform, therefore the nation is the global teacher of these values.

"If there is any country in the world where there is peace through spirituality and religion as a medium, then it is India. This is why India has always been a Vishwa Guru in the world," he said.

Speaker Om Birla praised the Indian culture and exuded that India shows the way of ‘Humanity’ to the world. He said, "We call India a Vishwa Guru because even today, due to its spirituality and culture, India shows the way of humanity to the world. It is the land of Lord Ram that shows us the path to living an ideal life. It is also a land of Lord Krishna, which inspires us to perform our work. The land of Kurukshetra, on the basis of knowledge in Bhagavad Gita, shows the way to live life."

When it comes to the Bhagavad Gita, Birla said that each of the Gita's 'shlokas' directs "us to live our lives in the appropriate way." He asserted that Gita’s shlokas also help people come out of their problems.

"A person who lives in the present is following Bhagavad Gita's path. Each and every 'shloka' chapter of the Gita directs you to live your life in the right manner, helping you come out of any difficulty," he said.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)