'India Absolutely Self-reliant In COVID-19 Vaccines', Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries in Varanasi via-video-conferencing where he spoke about how the year 2021 had started 'auspiciously' with India commencing the world's largest vaccination drive. "The year 2021 has started with very auspicious resolutions. It is said of Kashi that here auspiciousness turns into Siddhi. The result of this accomplishment is that today the world's largest vaccination campaign is going on in our country," said PM Modi.

While addressing the beneficiaries and vaccinators of the mammoth drive, PM Modi also highlighted how the nation's 'willpower' had reflected in India developing not one, but two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines, adding that the country was absolutely seld-reliant in this regard.

"The biggest vaccination program in the world is going on in our country. Today, the nation has the willpower to manufacture its own vaccine - not one but two Made in India vaccines. Vaccines are reaching every corner of the country. India is absolutely self-reliant in this regard," said PM Modi.

PM dispels 'politics' over vaccine

The Prime Minister also dismissed politics around the vaccine saying that the Centre had come to the decision regarding the two vaccines based on the scientists' hard work.

"Our scientists work hard to make any vaccine, there is a scientific process in it. Making a decision about a vaccine is not political, we had decided that we will do as scientists say. When doctors and health workers give a clean chit to the vaccine, it sends a very strong message among people about the efficacy of the shots," he said.

Congratulating the medical staff and healthcare workers in the city, PM shared that about 20,000 health professionals were all set to be vaccinated across 15 vaccination centres in the first phase.

Yesterday, it was reported that PM Modi and Chief Ministers of various states and UTs will also be vaccinated during the second round of the nationwide drive to build the confidence of the common public. As per the provisional figures released by the Health Ministry, a total of 1,92,581 beneficiaries have been vaccinated till January 21, 6 pm. The total number of vaccinated beneficiaries stands at 9,99,065 for which total of 18,159 sessions have been held.

(With Agency Inputs)