India Abstains From Vote As Iran Ousted From UN's Women Commission Over Anti-hijab Protest

Amid the Anti-hijab revolution, Iran has been ousted from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) on Wednesday evening. The 54-member UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) adopted a resolution to "remove with immediate effect the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term." India along with 15 other nations abstained from the vote as 29 countries stood in favour of the resolution.

This comes in the wake of the protest going on in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who lost her life in custody after being detained by the official moral police, formally known as the Gasht-e Ershad (Guidance Patrol).

UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward asserted that the death of Mahsa Amini was a shocking reminder of the repression facing women and girls in Iran. "Since her death, the Iranian people's message has been clear: they will no longer tolerate violence and oppression at the hands of their own government. The people of Iran demand that women's and girls' rights be respected, and so do we," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

In September 2022, Mahsa Amini was on a visit to Tehran with her family when she was detained by the specialist police unit. After a while, she suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to hospital with the cooperation of the emergency services, as per local media. However, Amini's family said that she was normal before the arrest with no pre-existing heart conditions. "Unfortunately, she died and her body was transferred to the medical examiner's office," reported ANI. The announcement came a day after Tehran police confirmed Amini had been detained with other women for "instruction" about the rules.

Following the death of the 22-year-old woman, a debate has sparked against the "morality police" in the Islamic Republic and blown the issue globally. During the funeral ceremony of the victim, some protesters gathered in front of the governor’s building, chanting slogans, which prompted Iranian police to fire tear gas to disperse the protestors. Though the government or police said there were no injuries that took place in the protest, several videos of people facing grave injuries surfaced on social media platforms. Meanwhile, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered the interior minister to open an inquiry into the case.