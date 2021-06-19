India Abstains From Voting On UNGA Resolution On Myanmar; Calls It 'counter-productive'

India on Friday abstained from voting on a UN General Assembly (UNGA) resolution on Myanmar saying that it had been tabled in a 'hasty manner' without adequate consultations with neighbours and regional countries. The resolution-- ‘The situation in Myanmar’ expressed 'grave concern' over the February 1 Myanmar coup and called its military junta to 'immediately and unconditionally release' President Win Myint, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other government officials who had been detained. Additionally, it called upon all Member States 'to prevent the flow of arms into Myanmar.'

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti told PTI that while India is cognizant of the “serious impact of political instability” in the country which had the potential to spill outside its borders, the resolution was 'not only unhelpful but may also prove counter-productive to the efforts of the ASEAN to find a solution to the current situation in Myanmar.'

"During the discussions on this resolution, we had engaged in a spirit of finding a constructive and pragmatic way forward and had accordingly shared our suggestions to those who piloted this resolution,” he said. “However, we find that our views have not been reflected in the draft being considered for adoption today. We would like to reiterate that a consultative and constructive approach involving the neighbouring countries and the region, remains important as the international community strives for the peaceful resolution of the issue,” Tirumurti added.

India backs initiatives by ASEAN

The Indian Ambassador also emphasised the lack of support from all neighbouring countries as well as several other countries in the region saying that India had already been pushing for the ongoing initiative under the aegis of ASEAN. “We, therefore, do not believe that the tabling of this resolution for adoption at this juncture, is conducive to aiding our joint efforts towards strengthening the democratic process in Myanmar. We are therefore constrained to abstain,” Tirumurti said.

During the UNGA session, 119 Member States voted in favour, including Myanmar while 36 nations abstained, including - India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Laos, Nepal and Thailand. Russia, while Belarus was the only country that voted against it.

On February 1, the Myanmar military began detaining the democratically elected members of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other members of the Parliament. Declaring 'emergency' for a year, Myanmar Army's Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing took charge of the country. The coup occurred a day before Myanmar's newly elected members of Parliament were supposed to be sworn-in.

