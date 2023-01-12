India Accelerates Indigenisation Of ‘fight Element’ Amid ₹4,276 Cr Military Procurement

India has increased the indigenization of the ‘fight element’ in Indian military acquisitions with approvals for the HELINA and VSHORD worth Rs 4,276 Crore. The development comes following a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) held under the chairmanship of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on January 10. Following the meeting, an Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) was signed approving three capital acquisition proposals.

Among the three proposals, two pertain to the Indian Army while one is concerned with the Indian Navy and are placed under the ‘Buy (Indian-IDDM) category’, a press release by the Indian Ministry of Defense revealed. The aforementioned category was first introduced in March 2018 with the aim to promote indigenous design and development of defence equipment. IDMM stands for Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured.

Latest acquisitions approved by the DAC

The latest acquisition bid, kickstarted on January 10, will equip the Indian Army with the man-portable Very Short-Range Air Defense (VSHORAD) missile system. The VSHORAD will be a significant addition to the Indian Army’s arsenal and will be operated by troops posted in field areas, especially in dense air defence environments.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh approves Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for three capital acquisition proposals, worth Rs 4,276 crore. https://t.co/TLREEyK78z — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) January 10, 2023

The decision to acquire the VSHORAD missile system has been taken in the view of “recent developments along the Northern borders” which require “a need to focus on effective Air Defense (AD) weapon systems which are man-portable and can be deployed quickly in rugged terrain and maritime domain,” the MoD stated. The quick deployment capability and the robust nature of VSHORAD will strengthen the Air Defense capabilities along the nation’s border.

Another important addition to the Indian Army’s arsenal will be the HELINA Anti-tank Guided Missiles (ATGM). As per the MoD’s press release, the missile is essential for the weaponization of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and will enhance its offensive capabilities in countering the enemy threat. “Its induction will strengthen the offensive capability of the Indian Army,” the press release noted.

As for the Indian Navy, the Defense Acquisition Committee approved the procurement of the Brahmos Launcher and Fire Control System (FCS) to be retrofitted in the Indian Navy’s Shivalik class of ships- the first of indigenous stealth ships of the nation. Meanwhile, the FCS will also be incorporated into seven under-construction Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMVs), also known as Nilgiri class warships.

The inductions will enhance the capabilities of the Indian Navy’s ships in carrying out offensive maritime operations, interdicting and destroying enemy warships and merchant vessels which are deemed a threat.

The Defense Acquisition Committee is the highest body in India undertaking defence procurements. Up to 68% of this fiscal’s budgetary allocation for Tri-services related capital procurements is earmarked for ‘Make in India’ procurement categories of the Defence Acquisition Procedure.