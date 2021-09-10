India Accelerates Production Of Key Nano-DAP Fertiliser; Minister Eyes Reducing Imports

Union Chemicals & Fertilizers and Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday held a high-level meeting with IFFCO officers and other fertilizer companies. The meeting intended to initiate the production of Nano DAP and set necessary targets. The Union Minister also emphasised PM Narendra Modi's plan to make the country self-reliant in the sector of fertilisers in the coming 3-4 years.

IFFCO and others asked to expedite NANO DAP production: Ministry of Fertilisers

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers on Friday instructed IFFCO and other fertiliser companies in the country to quicken the production of Nano DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) and set a target to produce the fertiliser within a year to reduce the country's dependence on imports. Stating that the minister was informed about the status of Nano DAP production, an official told ANI, "A detailed presentation was made in the meeting and he was briefed about the status of the trial being conducted in 2000 fields." The official mentioned that the IFFCO trials were encouraging as the crops have shown better development. The minister cited that the work done by the government regarding Nano Urea was completely successful and the government was enthusiastic about the goal achieved. He said, "India became the first country to start the commercial production of nano urea."

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya meets WHO chief

Union Chemicals & Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who also holds the office for Health and Family Welfare held an informal meeting with WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday. He also made acquaintance to the Global Health Advisor Nick Tomlinson and Director for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs, OECD Stefano Scarpetta, on the second day of the G20 Health Ministers meeting. The dialogue between the leaders pertained to matters of global health importance.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mandaviya shared pictures of his meeting with the WHO Chief and other officials. He also mentioned that the meeting was in extension to India’s interventions in the 2nd and 3rd sessions of ministerial discussion. On 5 September, Mandaviya had also met with his Brazilian counterpart Marcelo Queiroga to discuss ways to boost Indo-Brazil healthcare cooperation.

With inputs from ANI

Image Credits - ANI