India Achieves New COVID Vaccination Milestone; Completes Administration Of 95 Cr Jabs

In a massive development, India on Sunday, 10 October 2021, reached a new milestone by completing the administration of 95 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, informed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. He further stated that the country is marching towards inoculating100 crore vaccine doses.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country and stated, "This is just one example of the monumental effort put in by every stakeholder to ensure our fellow citizens get vaccinated. Kudos to each and every person who is making India’s vaccination drive a success."

India's COVID Cases lowest in 208 days

India logged 18,166 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,39,53,475, while the active cases declined to 2,30,971, the lowest in 208 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll climbed to 4,50,589 with 214 fresh fatalities, as per the data updated at 8 am. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 16 straight days.

The active cases comprise 0.68 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.99 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said. A decrease of 5,672 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from the novel coronavirus infection continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

