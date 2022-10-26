India Addresses Syria Conflict At UNSC: 'Fight Against Terrorism Cannot Be Compromised'

India demanded a long-term resolution to the Syrian situation at the United Nations Security Council, further emphasising that the fight against terrorism around the world cannot and should not be abandoned for constrained political objectives. The UN Security Council's Deputy Permanent Representative, Ambassador R. Ravindra, stated during a meeting, “The global fight against terrorism cannot and should not be compromised for narrow political games. The international community should also display zero tolerance towards terrorism.”

Ravindra continued by saying that it was impossible to overlook the threat of terrorism in Syria and the wider region. Attacks have shown that "the sanctioned terror outfits such as ISIL have remained active in Syria", he added.

According to an ANI report, the UN ambassador stated during the UNSC meeting, “On the security front, we remain concerned.” He claimed that there is an urgent requirement for sincere efforts to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire. Further, he said that additional security operations are not necessary for Syria.

In addition to this, the ambassador emphasised that the political process impasse had grown unsustainable. He stressed that there hasn't been much movement, especially with reference to the constitutional committee. The small group of the constitutional committee has not convened since its most recent gathering in Geneva in June, and the next steps are unclear, he noted.

Highlighting it, Ravindra said that three years have passed since the committee was founded. According to him, “It was expected to build trust and confidence among all three sides through its collaborative action. However, that has not been the case so far”. The ambassador expressed displeasure that the Small Body of the Constitutional Committee had not convened this month.

The UN ambassador for India noted the special envoy's initiatives in this regard, especially its most recent talks in Damascus. He claimed that they continued to support this incremental approach and call on all parties to constructively engage with the special envoy.

Besides this, Ravindra underlined that Syria's involvement and ties with its Arab neighbours have improved, which is a positive development. He said, “We hope the upcoming Arab League meeting and deliberations thereby will contribute to the UN-facilitated political process.”

It is pertinent to mention that India has always urged assistance for regional initiatives to end the conflict on a long-term basis. India is still calling for increased and efficient humanitarian aid to be provided to all Syrians living in the country without hindrance, bias, or constraints.

Earlier in the month of August, Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, mentioned that New Delhi maintains its call for more effective humanitarian assistance for Syrians across the country without limitations, politicisation, or discrimination. This comes as Syria continues to experience a serious humanitarian crisis.