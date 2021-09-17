India Administers 1cr COVID Vaccines & Counting; BJP Eyes Major Record To Mark PM's B'day

In another landmark achievement, India on Friday has crossed the 1 crore mark of COVID-19 vaccinations followed by 40,000 vaccinations per minute. With this, India for the fourth time achieved the fastest vaccination numbers on the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already set a target of vaccinating the maximum number of people as a birthday gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With this, they are already on their way to cross the number of 2 crores on Friday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday took to Twitter and shared the historic numbers further hoping to achieve a new record.

PM @NarendraModi जी के जन्मदिवस पर देश ने 1:30 बजे तक अब तक सबसे तेज 1 करोड़ वैक्सीन लगाने का आँकड़ा पार कर लिया है, और हम निरंतर आगे बढ़ रहे है।



मुझे विश्वास है की आज हम सभी टीकाकरण का नया कीर्तिमान बना कर प्रधानमंत्री जी को उपहार स्वरूप देंगे। #VaccineSeva #HappyBdayModiji

Earlier on Thursday, he took to Twitter and urged people to get their vaccine shots. He also spoke on carrying out the Vaccine Seva as a gift to PM Modi. Meanwhile, this is the fourth time when India has closed the number of one crore vaccine doses in a day.

BJP vaccination drive on PM Modi's birthday

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party had aimed towards vaccinating the maximum number of people throughout the nation as a gift to PM Modi on his 71st birthday. Thereafter, several BJP leaders at the district level are working towards helping people in getting their vaccine jabs. Also, volunteers are being trained to support the drive.

The party is already working on the vaccination drive as a part of its three-week celebrations. Visuals from across the country show people in large numbers gathering outside vaccination centres to get their vaccine jabs. Also, celebrations are being conducted in different states on PM Modi's birthday.

COVID Vaccinations in India

Achieving the 1-crore mark within 6 hours, India looks forward to administering the maximum number of people on Friday. While on September 16, the Ministry informed that India has exceeded the average daily COVID-19 vaccination rate of the world's 18 major countries. The world's 18 major countries have administered 81,70,000 (8.17 million) doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. India has administered 85,40,000 (8.54 million) doses. Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Russia are among the nations on this list.

COVID-19 in India

According to the Health Ministry, India on Friday recorded a single-day rise with 34,403 fresh COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the number of active cases saw a fall to 3,39,056 with the recovery rate at 97.65%. Furthermore, a decline of 8,164 cases was reported in the past 24 hours.

