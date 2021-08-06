In a major achievement amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, India has surpassed the landmark figure of administration of more than 50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to the beneficiaries, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday, August 6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this milestone will give a strong impetus to fights against COVID-19.

"India’s fight against COVID-19 receives a strong impetus. Vaccination numbers cross the 50 crore mark. We hope to build on these numbers and ensure our citizens are vaccinated under #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine movement," PM Modi tweeted.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated everyone and thanked healthcare workers.

In another tweet, Mandaviya informed that India took 85 days to touch the 10 crore mark, 45 days to reach 20 crore, 29 days to reach 30 crore and 24 days to reach 40 crore. To reach 50-crore, the country only took 20 days, he said.

According to the government data, a total of 38,94,75,520 healthcare workers have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 11,08,73,346 have been administered both doses. Currently, Bharat Biotech's COvaxin, Astra-Zeneca's COVID Vaccine Covishield and Sputnik V doses are being administered in India.

Gold medal in vaccination

Dr Anjan Trikha. Chairman of Clinical Managerial Group, COVID Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi, said, "The Nation has clinched Gold Medal in terms of Vaccination by administering over 50 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine doses in such a small span of time."

According to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm, 22,93,781 vaccines doses were administered as the first dose while 4,32,281 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the 18-44 age group on Friday. "Cumulatively, 17,23,20,394 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 1,12,56,317 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive," the health ministry stated.

Uttar Pradesh's COVID vaccination count crossed the five crore mark on August 3, while Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan have administered over one crore Vaccine doses.