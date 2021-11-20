India Administers Over 51 Lakhs COVID Vaccine Doses In Last 24 Hrs; Surpasses 115 Cr Mark

The Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday that India has given 51,59,931 COVID-19 vaccination doses in the previous 24 hours. As a result, the country's total COVID-19 vaccine coverage has surpassed 115.79 crores. "As many as 1,15,79,69,274 vaccine doses of vaccines have been administrated as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,19,13,371 sessions," the Union Health Ministry noted.

There were 1,03,82,038 health care professionals who received the first dosage and 93,89,728 who received the second dose; 1,83,75,620 front line employees who received the first dose and 1,62,86,345 who received the second dose. According to the Health Ministry, 44,03,91,026 vaccination doses were administered as the first dose and 18,67,51,559 vaccine doses were administered as the second dose to people aged 18 to 44.

Also, in the 45-59 age group, 18,01,84,542 people received the first dose and 10,97,56,295 received the second dose, but in the 60+ age group, 11,28,73,841 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 7,35,78,280 vaccine doses were administered as the second dose.

129 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states

More than 129 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses have so far been delivered to States and Union Territories at no cost and through direct state procurement, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. According to the report, the states and union territories still have more than 21.65 crores in balance and unutilized COVID vaccination doses. The ministry stated that the Union government was dedicated to speeding up and broadening the scope of COVID-19 vaccination across the country.

The immunisation campaign has been stepped up with the availability of more vaccinations, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and union territories for better planning, and streamlining of the vaccine supply chain, according to the Health Ministry. As part of the nationwide immunisation campaign, the Government of India has been assisting states and UTs by supplying free COVID-19 vaccines, it stated.

COVID-19 cases in India

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, India reported 10,302 new COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Kerala reported 5,754 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 49 deaths as a result of this. Whereas, India's active caseload is 1,24,868 cases, accounting for less than 1 per cent of all cases, which is presently 0.36 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

(With inputs from ANI/PTI)

(Image: PTI)