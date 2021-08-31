India Administers Over 1 Crore COVID Vaccine Doses In Single Day; Second Time In Four Days

India on Tuesday administered 1.09 crore COVID vaccine doses in a day making it the second day in four weeks that the one crore mark was crossed in a single day. After achieving the milestone of vaccinating 1 crore individuals in a day on August 27, India is back at it again and has acquired the significant mark for the second time.

India administers 1 cr vaccines for second time in four days

As of 6:30 pm on Tuesday, India has administered around 1,08,83,963 doses in less than twenty-four hours, which is India's highest vaccination toll to date. The country’s face-paced inoculation programme, equipped with well build strategy and infrastructure has enabled the authorities to administer more than 64.05 crore COVID vaccine doses. This is a huge achievement for the authorities across the country, as more than 50% of the Indian population has received the first dose.



Appreciating the milestone achievement, Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet said, "Country has reached a new milestone! Breaking the previous record of administering over 1.09 cr doses of vaccine, today a new record was made. Today more than the previous number of highest doses have been administered & number is continuously rising."

Vaccination status in India

To date, India has administered around 65 crore COVID vaccine doses under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. On 30 August, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare claimed that on its 277th day of the vaccination drive, it has administered approximately 64 Crore vaccine doses. According to the data released by the Ministry, India's vaccination coverage has reached a cumulative total of 63,99,01,822 doses, with more than 53 lakh doses of the COVID vaccine being injected into people on Monday.

Earlier, in a major milestone achievement, India administered over 1 crore vaccine doses against COVID-19 on August 27, until 10 pm, the highest vaccination that happened in a single day. Also, 50 per cent of the eligible population was administered the first dose of the COVID vaccine in India.

PM Modi hails India's vaccination drive

On Friday, India administered record-breaking one-crore doses of vaccines. Uttar Pradesh became the top state to administer over 28 lakh jabs in the last 24 hours. With this, India's inoculation drive saw over 15 crore doses administered so far. The highest so far was July with 13.45 crore doses administered. Congratulating the citizens on the historic feat, PM Modi tweeted, "Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success.”

India's COVID situation

In the latest update to India's COVID situation, as of Tuesday, the country reported 30,941 fresh cases with 36,275 recoveries in the last 24 hours. While Kerala has recorded 19,622 COVID-positive cases and 132 deaths yesterday. As per the Health Ministry, to date, India has reported a total of 3.27 crore COVID cases with 3,19,59,680 recoveries. Currently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.53%



Image: AP/ Pixabay