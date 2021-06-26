India Advocates 'preserving Sovereignty & Territorial Integrity' Of War-torn Syria At UNSC

India raised concerns over the involvement of external actors in Syria, which has led to an upsurge in terrorism in the war-torn country. Adding that long term security and stability of the region could only be achieved by preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, India condemned more powerful countries for attempting to hold reign.

In a United Nations Security Council briefing, Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called upon all sides to remain engaged in deliberations on the "bridging proposal" put forth by UN' Special Envoy for Syria, Geir O Pedersen in April.

He also mentioned that there has been no progress since the implementation of the UN-facilitated Constitutional Committee process for preparing and drafting for popular approval, a constitution as a contributory factor to a political settlement in Syria.

"Let me reiterate once again that for the UN-led political track to move forward, we need cooperation from all major stakeholders in the conflict. The political transition in Syria facilitated by the UN is not an exclusive process. The stakeholders need to bridge existing divides by focusing on measured incremental positive steps," he said at the UNSC briefing.

'Respect for territorial integrity & independence repeatedly violated in Syria': India

India outrightly condemned a recent attack on a hospital in Afrin city in northern Syria, which killed innocent civilians, saying that it underscores the need for a nationwide comprehensive ceasefire.

"Across the country, including in northwestern Syria, fighting along the frontlines has continued in one form or the other, putting the lives of innocent civilians in jeopardy. It is also a matter of concern that the fundamental principles of international laws such as non-interference in the internal affairs of States, respect for territorial integrity and independence have been repeatedly violated in Syria," Gupta said.

The MEA Joint Secretary called on the international community to reflect on the involvement of foreign actors regarding the Syrian conflict with all earnestness and stressed the need for consistency in strongly condemning terrorism. He advocated that as designated by Security Council, all parties must adhere to international obligations to fight terrorism and terrorist organisations in Syria. Gupta also mentioned India's concerns over reports of the presence of mercenaries from Syria to Africa.