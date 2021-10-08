India-Afghanistan Flights To Resume? Here Is MEA's Response Amid Request By Taliban

A month after the Taliban government requested the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for resuming flights between India and Afghanistan, MEA weighed in on this possibility on Thursday. After the terrorist group seized control of Kabul on August 15, commercial flights between the two countries have been suspended. While mentioning that he did not have information about the immediate resumption of flights, MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi termed it as a "sensitive" issue.

"As far as the resumption of flights is concerned, I don't have any updates. It is a complicated and sensitive issue. There are various factors that need to be taken into account in a holistic manner rather than taking a piecemeal approach," Bagchi revealed. He added, "The visa of the Afghans, who are here, is being extended. We know that they are facing difficulties. They want to go back but there are no flights".

In a letter dated September 7, Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority's Acting Minister Alhaj Hameedullah Akhunzada urged the DGCA to allow Ariana Afghan Airlines and Kam Air to operate their flights between the two nations. He added, "As you are well informed that recently the Kabul airport was damaged and (left) dysfunctional by American troops before their withdrawal. By the technical assistance of our Qatar Brother, the Airport became operational once again and a NOTAM in this regard was issued on 6 September 2021".

Centre's approach after the Taliban takeover

After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the Centre has been focused on ensuring security in the war-torn country. For instance, PM Modi chaired meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security on August 17 and 18 to review the evacuation process of the Indians and the steps taken to ensure the safety of Sikhs and Hindus stranded in Afghanistan. So far, India has evacuated over 800 individuals from Afghanistan which includes the Indian Embassy staff, their families, and security personnel as a part of 'Operation Devi Shakti'.

Moreover, the safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan featured in the meeting between India's Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal and the Taliban Political Office head Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai on August 31. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs introduced a new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” to fast-track visa applications of Afghans enabling them to enter India for 6 months. At the recently concluded SCO Summit, PM Modi asserted that the change in power in Afghanistan happened without negotiation and made it clear that the new Taliban government is not inclusive.