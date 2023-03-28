India-Africa Face Common Threats Of Terrorism & Violent Extremism: Army Chief

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande recalled PM Modi’s remark for further deepening the India - Africa cooperation in fighting terrorism and extremism. He was speaking at the India-Africa Army Chiefs’ Conclave in Pune. Gen Pande further stated collaboration between India and the African countries will be a win-win for both.

It’s important to recall China has been enhancing its influence in the African continent and thus India need to engage closely with the countries in the region. Notably, India today hosted the inaugural edition of the Africa-India field training exercise (AFINDEX-23) and on the sidelines also organised the India-Africa Army Chiefs’ Conclave.

Exercise #AFINDEX 2023



Participating Contingents of African Nations and #IndianArmy deliberated on planning, coordination & execution aspects of Joint Peace Keeping Operations under the United Nations mandate during the ongoing Exercise #AFINDEX at #Pune.#IndiaAfricaFriendship pic.twitter.com/FHxRXRWlUh — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 26, 2023

‘Win-Win for both’: Army Chief on India - Africa cooperation

He referred to PM Modi’s 10 guiding principles on the cooperation between India and Africa and said, “We (India-Africa) face common threats of terrorism & violent extremism that have potential to adversely affect our development goals. Strengthening our cooperation & mutual capabilities in combating terrorism & extremism was one of the 10 guiding principles for cooperation with Africa announced by PM in 2018.”

India and the African countries should come together in the area of defence manufacturing which will benefit both Gen Pande said “I'm sanguine that the Indian defence industry can contribute towards building the capacity of African defence industries and also create opportunities for Indian companies to expand their reach in the region. Collaborative approach in defence manufacturing will be a win-win situation for India-Africa cooperation,” Army chief Gen Manoj Pande at India-Africa Army Chiefs’ Conclave in Pune.

#AFINDEX The inaugural Africa- India Field Training Exercise - 2019 started with a grand opening #Ceremony at #Pune. Contingents of the 17 #AfricanNations came together for the Opening Ceremony along with a contingent of #MarathaLightInfantry (Jangi Paltan) representing India. pic.twitter.com/ywwMlkl7Cg — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 18, 2019

AFINDEX 23

Defence Minister Rajnath Sing will also address the conference today. “Tomorrow, 28th March, I shall be in Pune, Maharashtra. Shall address the India-Africa Army Chiefs’ Conclave in Pune. Also, looking forward to interact with the students of Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, during the Pune visit,” Singh tweeted. The Indian Army tweeted a poster of the conclave, “The inaugural Edition of India-Africa Chiefs’ Conclave, on the sidelines of #AFINDEX 23, is being organised at #Pune on 28-29 March. Defence Chiefs & Representatives of 31 African Nations will attend the Conclave to enhance defence & regional cooperation.#IndiaAfricaFriendship,” it said.

The Indian Army hosted the second edition of the Africa-India field training exercise (AFINDEX-23) from March 21 to 30. The African chiefs conclave will be held today including the heads of the Army from over 22 African nations. The Defence Ministers conclave of India and the countries from the African continent was held in 2020 at the DefExpo in Lucknow. A declaration was announced then laying down the plan for the cooperation between India and the various nations in Africa. A followup dialogue was also held at the DefExpo in 2022 in Gandhinagar.