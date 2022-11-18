India has again pitched the idea of making immediate as well as crucial changes in the UN Security Council to make the organisation more inclusive for the whole world. While delivering India's stance at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on equitable representation of the UN Security Council, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, on Thursday, said the council need equal representation to make the organisation more legitimate and effective.

“Today I delivered the G4 Statement at the UNGA on equitable representation of the UN Security Council. The longer reform is stalled, the greater the deficit in representation which is an inescapable precondition for Security Council legitimacy and effectiveness,” Kamboj tweeted.

While speaking on behalf of the G4 nations, she underscored it is crucial to make urgent reforms in the council and added the same had been echoed by the members of G4 during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), held earlier this year. "During this year’s High-level week, including the General Debate of the 77th General Assembly, more than 70 Heads of State and Government and high-level governmental representatives underlined that reforming the Security Council should be one of our priorities during this session. This broad support for this topic confirms its relevance and urgency," she added. “The longer the Security Council reform is stalled, the greater its deficit in representation. And representation is an inescapable precondition for its legitimacy and effectiveness,” added the top Indian official.

Further, Kamboj said the G4 has been consistently asking for a single consolidated text and for renewed working methods to bring about an open, inclusive and transparent process, with webcasting, record-keeping and the application of the rules of procedure of the General Assembly. “A single consolidated text, preferably with attribution, is the only means to move away from the cycle of repetition of well-known positions that have been the trademark of the IGN (Intergovernmental Negotiations) in the recent past,” she said. Besides, India’s senior diplomat said the four nations uphold the need for a comprehensive reform of the Security Council, with the expansion of seats in both categories of membership, equitable regional representation, more transparent and inclusive working methods

G4 nations aver UNSC 'failed' to address global conflicts

Notably, G4 countries include-- Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan-- which met earlier in September this year.

The leaders urged the UN Security Council to bring an urgent reform in order to reflect contemporary geopolitical realities in a better way. During the meeting, the G4 nations also said if UNSC takes up the conflict issues, it would enhance the effectiveness, legitimacy and implementation of its decisions. From the Indian side, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar attended the event and presented New Delhi's standpoint.

