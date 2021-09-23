India Against Confining Climate Change To Security; Pushes For 'comprehensive Approach'

In the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) open debate on 'Climate & Security', India on Thursday outlined the drawbacks of dealing with one aspect (security) of climate change, and ignoring the others, and pushed for a more comprehensive and collective approach. Speaking at the debate on behalf of India, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Reenat Sandhu underlined the need to take action with respect to climate change based on the principle of “Common but Differentiated Responsibility and Respective Capabilities.”

India at UNSC's debate on Climate change

Pointing out that bringing climate security into the Security Council discourse whilst ignoring the basic principles and practices relating to climate change was not a good idea, India said, "To view conflicts in poorer parts of the world through the prism of climate change will only serve to present a lop-sided narrative when the reasons for the conflict are to be found elsewhere." Reenat Sandhu, India's representative added, "The report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change clearly states that the effect of climate variability on violence is contested. Climate change may enhance conflict, but cannot be determined as a reason for it."

Citing a study of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), Reenat Sandhu underlined the need for parties to be conscious while looking at Climate change as a risk to their social stability or as an issue of peace and security. "Over-simplification of causes of conflict will not help in resolving them nor can it justify extreme policy measures," the Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs said, pressing the need to bring back focus to a comprehensive topic of combating climate change.

'India is a leader in Climate action'

While addressing the member states, Reenat Sandhu asserted India's action towards combating climate change. Listing the actions one by one, the Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs said," We currently have the world’s fastest-growing solar energy programme and have expanded access to clean cooking fuel to cover over 80 million households making it one of the largest clean energy drives globally. In addition, 370 million LED light bulbs have been distributed, resulting in energy savings of more than 47 billion units of electricity per year and a reduction of more than 38 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. We are committed to installing 450GW of new and renewable energy by 2030."

Besides the domestic initiatives, India, as per its representative has also taken a lead in bringing together international coalitions to generate long-term impact through partnerships. To prove her point, Reenat put forth the example of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), an international organisation comprising 80 members with 24 more joining. The Secretary of Ministry of External Affairs also gave the example of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI)- another successful initiative for enhancing cooperation and building resilience against natural disasters.

Having put forth the examples, the Indian representative reiterated the need to enhance action on all important policies that address climate change, including fulfilling the commitments on climate finance and technology transfer.

Image: Twitter/@IndiaUNNewYork