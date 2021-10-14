Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday declared that announcements will be made on bus stations, trains and airports when India touches the 100-crore COVID vaccine mark. He said that the country is expected to achieve this target around October 18 or 19, and big events have been planned to mark the milestone.

"Announcements will be made at seaports, railway stations, metro stations, and airports at the time India reaches the 100 crore vaccination mark," Mandaviya said while addressing a gathering on the launch of 13 videos on COVID-19 warriors and a coffee table book on Sentinels of the Soil.

73% adult population shot the vaccine: Mandaviya

The Health Minister informed that nearly 73 percent adult population has been administered with the first jab of the COVID vaccine while nearly 30 percent have been shot with the second dose of the vaccine.

According to sources aware of the development, Health Centres will be showered with flower petals while health workers will be honoured on the occasion for their selfless service amid the global crisis.

The Coffee table book Sentinels of the Soil, launched by the Union Health Minister as 13 stories of COVID warriors from 8 different states / UTs of the country. This book has a total of eight case studies of those healthcare and frontline workers who helped India fight the COVID crisis, including ambulance drivers, doctors, ASHA workers, health workers, etc. During the launch, Mandaviya also mentioned some of the case studies listed in the book. Other Union Ministers are also planning to celebrate the remarkable feat to be achieved. Twitter hashtag 'vaccine century' has also been prepared keeping in mind the occasion.

India's COVID report

Meanwhile, India on Thursday registered 18,987 fresh cases of the COVID disease taking the infection tally to 3,40,20,730, while the national Covid recovery rate increased to 98.07 per cent, according to the data circulated by the Union Health Ministry.

Also, the death toll climbed to 4,51,435 with 246 fresh fatalities. The daily rise in fresh coronavirus infections has been below the count of 30,000 for 20 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been registered for 109 consecutive days now.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI