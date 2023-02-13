India Aims To Push Defence Exports To $5 Billion By 2024-25: PM Modi At Aero India 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address at India's flagship aviation exhibition, Aero India 2023 inaugural ceremony, on Monday, mentioned that India aims to triple annual defence exports to USD 5 billion by 2024-2025.

At the five-day biennial event, the central government and its defence department eye-signing defence deals worth 750 billion rupees ($9 billion), making it the biggest deal ever. According to sources, the country is trying to complete its jetliner purchases to press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally and meet civilian demand.

While addressing the gathering at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, PM Modi said, "Today, India is not just a market for defence companies, it is also a potential defence partner. I call on India's private sector to invest more and more in the country's defence sector."

The Prime Minister also highlighted that India has been the world's biggest importer of defence equipment for decades, but now the country exports to over 75 countries. The Indian defence manufacturing companies' exports include Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Dhruv helicopters to the Philippines, Mauritius and Ecuador.

Russia-India venture BrahMos Aerospace's supersonic cruise missiles are also exported to the Philippines. On the other hand, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has also offered its Tejas light-combat aircraft for sale to Malaysia.

Aero India 2023: India's strength on show

The Aero India show is organised by the joint efforts of the Defence Ministry, IAF, HAL, DRDO and Civil Aviation Ministry. Today, all the officials at the Air Force Station of Yelhanka, cheered acrobatic displays by aircraft including Soviet-made Sukhoi 30s.

Over 800 exhibitors have participated to make Asia's largest aero show a success. Exhibitors at the show include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos, SAAB, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, HAL and Bharat Electronics, and DRDO, among others.

Along with the defence sector, India's airlines are also expanding as Tata's Air India is expected to announce a record deal in which more than 500 jets from Boeing and Airbus will be bought, making the deal worth over USD 100 billion. All the deals within the country will further strengthen the vision of PM Modi to take India's defence exports to USD 5 billion by 2024-2025.