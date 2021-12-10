India Airlifts 110 Hindu & Sikh Afghan Nationals From Kabul Along With 3 Guru Granth Sahib

A special repatriation flight from Kabul with around 110 people including Afghan citizens belonging to the Hindu and Sikh communities, landed in Delhi on Friday. The flight chartered by the Government of India Operation Devi Shakti operated from Kabul and arrived here at around 1 pm.

The flight repatriated Indian citizens stranded there and distressed Afghan minorities along with spouses of Indian citizens, according to a statement by India World Forum. A Sikh delegation also brought with them the three Sri Guru Granth Sahib from historical Gurdwaras in Afghanistan. Besides this, Hindu religious scriptures including Ramayana, Mahabharat, and Bhagavad Gita from the ancient 5th Century Asamai Mandir, Kabul were also flown to India.

The India World Forum informed that after their arrival, the Afghan nationals will be rehabilitated by Sobti Foundation.

"It is pertinent to mention that the family of Mahram Ali, a local security guard who was killed during the terror attack in Gurdwara Guru Har Rai, Shor Bazar, Kabul is also being facilitated and being airlifted and will be rehabilitated by Sobti Foundation," the statement read.

The Sri Guru Granth Sahib will proceed towards Gurdwara Guru Arjan Dev Ji, Mahavir Nagar and the Hindu religious scriptures will proceed towards Asamai Mandir in Faridabad.

India repatriates 565 people from Afghanistan

India has evacuated 565 stranded persons from Afghanistan since August when Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15, the Government stated in the Lok Sabha last week.

Responding to a question from Congress MP Hibi Eden, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said his ministry's officials were in contact with the Indians left behind. The statement, however, did not mention if the airlifted individuals also included some Afghans.

