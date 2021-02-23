India Allows Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Flight To Sri Lanka To Pass Through Indian Airspace

India on Tuesday has allowed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's aircraft to use Indian airspace to travel to Sri Lanka, said sources. The Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has permitted Khan's flight to Sri Lanka for a state visit, in a concession to India's terror-friendly neighbour.

However, in September 2019, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly 74th Session and again in October 2019, when the PM was going on a state visit to Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, Pakistan had not allowed India overflight rights. Therefore, Air India One had to take a detour both times. It is also important to know that the DGCA does not have the power of giving permission of overflight rights to any country without a political nod.

Sri Lanka Cancels Imran Khan's Speech To Its Parliament

Meanwhile, on February 18, Sri Lanka had canceled Imran Khan's address to its Parliament during his official visit to the island nation. According to sources, the decision has been taken for two reasons. The first is that Sri Lanka believes giving Imran Khan that honour would put Pakistan on the same pedestal as India, as PM Modi has previously addressed the Sri Lankan Parliament. And second, because of concerns that Imran Khan could rake up the Kashmir issue. Imran Khan has a habit of parroting lies on the Kashmir issue whenever he is presented with a global platform, especially since the Indian Government's decision to scrap Article 370 in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. According to a report in Colombo Gazette, Sergeant-at-Arms of Parliament, Narendra Fernando said that the Foreign Ministry had informed Parliament that the Pakistan Prime Minister’s visit to Sri Lanka will go ahead as scheduled.

Imran Khan will arrive in Sri Lanka on a 2-day official state visit. Khan, who will be the first head of state to visit the country since the Covid-19 pandemic, is to hold talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena during the visit, the report said. Khan's visit, scheduled a month after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s three-day visit to Colombo, will coincide with the early days of the 46th UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva. Jaishankar visited Colombo over three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa held a virtual summit during which the two sides agreed to further expand ties in a range of areas such as anti-terror cooperation, maritime security, and trade and investment.

