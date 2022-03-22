India An Emerging Power In Economy, Security & Leader In Indo-pacific: South Korean Envoy

India is emerging as a global power, especially in economic and security domains, and leader in Indo-Pacific as a part of the QUAD alliance, asserted South Korea's envoy to India Chang Jae-bok. The bilateral relations between both nations have also developed in diverse fields.

Asked about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the South Korean ambassador to India said that dialogue is the way forward. He stated that South Korea is providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. "South Korea is rooting for peace and dialogue to solve it. South Korea is in a position to help Ukrainian people who are in a dangerous situation. The Korean government is providing humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people," Chang Jae-bok said.

India-South Korea bilateral relations

Chang Jae-bok said, "India is an emerging global power, especially in the economic field, security and other issues. It's part of the QUAD (consisting of Australia, Japan, India and the US), so leader in the Indo-Pacific region," The envoy also informed that both countries are engaging actively in diverse fields.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the President-elect of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol on March 17. Both sides agreed on the importance of bolstering the India-Korea Special Strategic Partnership. During the phone call, PM Modi congratulated Yoon Suk-yeol on his victory in the Presidential elections of South Korea. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the South Korean President-elect expressed the desire to jointly celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and South Korea in 2023.

Both countries had launched an initiative 'Korea Plus', as proposed by PM Modi in June 2016 in India to promote and facilitate Korean Investments in India. To give it much wider outreach and publicity, the Embassy of India had organised a 'Korea Plus' event to introduce the initiative to Korean businessmen and investors in South Korea in November 2016. Korea Plus is a strategic bilateral initiative between India and Republic of Korea to promote, facilitate and retain Korean investments in India.

Major Korean conglomerates such as Samsung, Hyundai Motors and LG have made significant investments in India. Samsung Electronics has two factories – one each in Noida and Sriperumbudur (TN) and five R&D Centres. Samsung announced a $780 million investment to expand their Noida facility for manufacturing smartphones and consumer electronics. This Noida facility is the world’s largest mobile manufacturing unit.

The trade and economic relations between India and Republic of Korea (Korea) have gathered momentum in recent years with annual bilateral trade reaching $21.5 billion in 2018, crossing the $20 billion mark for the first time.

