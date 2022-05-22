As Quad leaders – Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden and newly appointed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese – will be meeting in Japan for the second such in-person meeting, Republic got hold of some important details on Sunday.

In an exclusive conversation with the channel, the Indian ambassador to Japan stressed that Quad is a positive and constructive architecture that promotes peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. Sanjay Kumar Verma cleared that 'no country was on target' in specific, for the Quad leaders.

Speaking on if security was on the agenda of the leaders, Jha said, "It all depends on how you define security...Is security only arms and ammunition, or does it include energy security, food security, and health security at this point in time? All these are to secure your own environment and in fact the region in the world."

He added, "It has security on its agenda but it is not the only agenda. It has a positive agenda which wants to take forward the societies and the people who live in these societies."

India-Japan Relationship

Jha said, "When I look at state-state to relation, there will be a bilateral of the Indian Prime Minister with his Japan counterpart. Also, there will be an intimate dinner between the two leaders. These are two events from the govt to govt perspective, but then there are going to be other events as well, say for example a meeting with the entrepreneurs."

Looking back to the time when Fumio Kishida visited India, India's Ambassador to Japan highlighted how a target of Five Trillion Japanese Yen was set for the next five years, through public-private and financial investment. "That is a big ask- 8 billion dollars on an average is not a small task even to us. considering that Japan has been investing 3-4 billion dollars a year on an average in the post-COVID era," the envoy said.

He also took a moment to talk about the most ambitious project- the bullet train. "Bullet train is doing well, it is a very complicated project and the complication is not only technology but also its implementation. The technology has to be taken from Japan to India, most of it. India has to prepare the groundwork, he said, adding, "We are expecting to see the trains by 2026-27."