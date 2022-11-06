India & 11 Other Countries Participate In International Fleet Review In Japan

Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kamorta participated in the International Fleet Review (IFR) conducted by the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) at Yokosuka on Sunday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of its formation.

18 warships participated in the review from 12 nations, including India, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea, while the U.S. and France also sent warplanes. It should be noted that Japan's South Korean naval vessel participated in the international fleet view for the first time in seven years amid escalating nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.

Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) also attended the event. As one of the Observes Navies in the Western Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS), the CNS will also attend the 18th WPNS on November 7-8 at Yokohama.

In addition to representing India and the Indian Navy during the International Fleet Review and WPNS, CNS Admiral Kumar also attended the inauguration of this year's edition of Exercise MALABAR with the participation of Japan, Australia and the USA. Inaugurated in 1992, 2022 marks the 30th anniversary year of MALABAR.

Chief of Navy Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, met Navy Chiefs of Royal Australian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force and US Navy, ahead of commencement of 2022 edition of Ex MALABAR. Leaders exchanged views on further enhancing inter-operability in future editions of MALABAR.

At Int'l Naval Review, Japan's PM vows to strengthen military

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at an international fleet review said that the island nation urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities amid the worsening security environment in the East and South China seas and Russian's war on Ukraine and threats from North Korea's nuclear and missile advancement.

"The security environment in the East and South China seas, especially around Japan, is increasingly becoming more severe," Kishida said, citing the Kim jong un administration's increased missile firings.