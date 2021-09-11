India & Australia Hold 2+2 Dialogue, Marise Payne Affirms 'ties Reaching Historic Heights'

India and Australia held a '2+2' Ministerial Dialogue on Saturday in a bid to consolidate ties and strengthen the defence and security systems in the Indo-pacific region. The dialogue was attended by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton in New Delhi.

Commencing the discussions, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said that the '2+2' Ministerial Dialogue have allowed the countries to elevate ties amid the uncertainty in the Indo-pacific region. "Today's inaugural 2+2 meeting is important and timely. It gives us the opportunity to build on the comprehensive partnership build by our Prime Ministers last year. The world has experienced considerable change since I was last in New Delhi for the Raisina Dialogue," she stated.

"Despite the economic and health crisis, we have elevated our ties to historic heights for an open and resilient Indo-pacific. It is safe to say that Australia and India have never been closer friends," she added.

The Foreign Minister also remarked that the leadership between India and Australia would provide the two countries with 'positive and practical growth' as they head into the 75th anniversary of their ties in 2022.

Addressing the meeting, Australia Defence Minister Peter Dutton stated that strengthening the defence relationship between the two countries was crucial amid the uncertainties in the Indo-pacific region. "This opportunity will help us take our defence and security partnership to the next level," he said.

India is hosting the 2+2 dialogue with Australia in New Delhi between September 10-12 to boost the strategic cooperation between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific region. The ministers are looking forward to expanding the military cooperation in areas of maritime security, as well. Additionally, amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, sources have revealed that the 2+2 ministerial dialogue will see some major discussions on the war-torn nation and the security concerns.

The two countries' leaders had last interacted with each other after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met during an online summit. In June 2020, India and Australia signed a landmark deal providing reciprocal access to military bases for logistic support.

