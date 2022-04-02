India & Australia Ink Economic Cooperation & Trade Agreement; PM Modi Lauds 'mutual Trust'

Accelerating bilateral ties between India and Australia, on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison inked an economic cooperation and trade pact. Boosting trade affairs between both nations, PM Modi, during the India-Australia Economic Cooperation & Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA) virtual signing ceremony, said that consensus on such an Agreement in such a short span shows the mutual trust between both sides.

Meanwhile, Morrison said IndAus ECTA is the first of many and it marks "another milestone in our relationship."

"There is great potential between our two economies to fulfil each other's needs. With this Agreement, we'll be able to benefit from opportunities. On the basis of the Agreement, together we'll be able to contribute to increasing supply chains resilience and stability of the Indo-Pacific region," PM Modi said.

He further claimed, "Consensus on such an important Agreement is truly a watershed moment for India-Australia's bilateral relations."

Strengthening India-Australia economic and trade relations.

Australia to invest USD 282 million in new initiatives: Scott Morrison

On the other hand, Australian PM Morrison said, "This is the single largest Australian govt investment in our relationship with India but it won't be the last & now mark another milestone in that relationship. The signing of the India-Australia Agreement further develops the promise of our economic relationship."

"The pace and scale of our cooperation since India and Australia have announced comprehensive, strategic partnership is remarkable. Some USD 282 Million, in new initiatives that my government has announced including at the Summit will drive our expanding cooperation," the Australian Prime Minister said.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal was also present during the signing ceremony of the India-Australia ECT. Upon finalising the pact, Goyal stated that approximately 1 million jobs would be created in India in the upcoming 4-5 years wherein a "number of new opportunities will open for Indian chefs and yoga instructors".

"We've also discussed the cooperation of education institutions between India and Australia," Goyal said.

"Like two brothers, the two nations have supported each other during the pandemic," he added.