India And Australia To Sign Interim Free Trade Bill On April 2; Here's All About It

After signing a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with UAE; restarting negotiations with Canada for a similar agreement, India will now sign an interim free trade deal with Australia after a decade-long protracted phase of negotiations. The deal will eliminate 85% of tariffs on Australian exports to India and will also open the Kangaroo nation's economy to 1.4 billion consumers thus strengthening their economy.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a statement said, "This agreement opens a big door into the world's fastest-growing major economy for Australian farmers, manufacturers, producers and so many more." The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement will be signed on Saturday in the presence of Australia's PM Scott Morrison and Indian PM Narendra Modi as both countries will continue to work on a full free trade deal.

It's pertinent to note the deal will be signed as a full free trade agreement with the World Trade Organisation (WTO), according to a tweet by Stephen Dziedzic, Foreign Affairs (Asia Pacific) reporter, Australian Broadcasting Corporation, based in Parliament House, Canberra.

Breaking- after more than a decade of protracted negotiations, Australia and India will sign an interim free trade deal on Saturday. It's a more comprehensive agreement than some anticipated + will be registered with the WTO like a full FTA. But some key sectors still excluded 1/ — Stephen Dziedzic (@stephendziedzic) April 1, 2022

Eliminating tariffs on 85% of Australian exports, the interim deal will allow Australian goods exports of sheep meat, wool, fresh rock lobsters and some metallic ores. Whereas, India will continue to levy tariffs on Australian goods in sensitive sectors including chickpeas, and dairy. Tariffs for avocados, nuts, several beans, cherries and a host of berries will be reduced to zero in a gradual manner. Meanwhile, tariffs were also reduced (not eliminated) for Australian wine.

However, Australia has refused to budge on waiving labour market testing, "The Govt has unveiled some modest labour mobility measures," said Dziedzic. It includes opening up 1000 working holiday visas to Indian backpackers. The Govt will also allow Graduates in the fields of IT, Engineering, Mathematics and Science to extend their stay in Australia for slightly longer after completing their studies.

Attributing the signing of the deal to the QUAD partnership, Morrison said, "This agreement has been built on our strong security partnership and our joint efforts in the Quad, which has created the opportunity for our economic relationship to advance to a new level," Australia exports 4.2% of its products to India amounting to Australian dollar $ 19.3 billion worth of goods.

IMAGE : ANI