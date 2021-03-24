India & Austria Discuss Economic Cooperation In 6th Round Of Foreign Office Consultations

India and Austria held sixth round of Foreign Office Consultations. According to the reports by ANI, both the countries discussed various aspects of bilateral relations, which included political, economic, commercial ties as well as cultural and academic linkages. As per the Ministry of External Affairs Ministry (MEA), the 6th Foreign Office Consultations were held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic on March 18.

The Indian side was led by Additional Secretary (Europe and COVID-19), and the Austrian side was led by Ambassador Gregor Koessler, Director General for Political Affairs in the Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “India and Austria have warm and cordial relations which are based on shared values of democracy, freedom, rule of law and equality. Our bilateral relations are marked by strong linkages across institutions, academia, culture, and people-to-people ties”. The talks were mostly focussed on bilateral relations.

The topic of discussions also included various political, economic, and commercial ties and cultural and academic linkages. The ministry further stated that the two sides also shared their views on the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccines. Topics like developments in the Indo-Pacific, neighbourhood policy, terrorism, and India-EU relations were also discussed.

Calling for greater transparency

In another significant development, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called for greater transparency in coronavirus vaccines. Kurz hosted his Czech, Bulgarian and Slovenian counterparts in Vienna with the Latvian and Croatian leaders joining by videoconference. During the meeting, he said that some member of countries may be able to vaccinate their population by mid-May but others may take up to 10 weeks longer. The Austrian leader added, "that will lead to tension within the European Union and wouldn't be understood by Europeans”. He also said that countries are in “good contact” with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, and hope for a solution.

(Image Credits: Twitter/ANI)