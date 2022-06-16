India & Bangladesh Bilateral Military Exercise 'Ex SAMPRITI-X' Concludes At Jashore

The joint military exercise between India and Bangladesh named Ex SAMPRITI-X concluded on Thursday, June 16 at Jashore Military station in Bangladesh. Chief of General Staff of Bangladesh Army Lieutenant General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan and General Officer Commanding 20 Mountain Division of Indian Army, Major General Praveen Chhabra were among the few prominent figures in the closing ceremony of the joint military exercise.

Objectives of Ex SAMPRITI-X

The joint military exercise began on June 5, with an objective to strengthen interoperability between the two armies and comprehend each other's tactical drills and operational techniques. Furthermore, the military drill also aimed to share experiences of both military forces on Counter Insurgency/Counter Terrorism, Peace Keeping and Disaster Relief Operation under the United Nations mandate.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued a statement on the drill and stated that the senior officers of both the countries congratulated the participating contingents for achieving the objectives successfully. The Indian contingent of company strength was represented by a battalion of the Dogra regiment which departed for the set location in Jashore by road on June 4.

Other than training, both armies also indulged in multipole friendly games including football and cricket. The operation also helped the military of both nations i.e India and Bangladesh to gain experience which will further help both the nations to maintain peace and stability in the Indian subcontinent.

Indian Army's Joint military exercises with other nations

The Indian Army conducts joint military operations with multiple European, American and Asian countries. For example, India has conducted a joint operation with Thailand and named it Maitree Exercise, the one with the US was named Vajra Prahar and Yudh Abhyas. Furthermore, India conducted one with the Japanese nation named Dharma Guardian and one with a European nation, France, named Shakti Exercise.

Six months ago, a Batallion of the Indian army visited Kadhdhoo Island in the Maldives to participate in the 11th edition of the 14-day Indo-Maldives joint military exercise ‘Ekuverin’ with the Maldivian National Defence Force. Speaking about the objectives of the operation, the Army said it will, "enhance synergy and inter-operability between the armed forces of both nations. It will also help boost the understanding of transnational terrorism on both lands and at sea."

Image: PIB