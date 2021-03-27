'India & Bangladesh Want To See Progress & Development': PM Modi To Matua Community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the Matua community in Bangladesh's Orakandi. He recalled his visit to the country in 2015 and said that he had been waiting for a long time to visit the Orakandi Temple and that his wish had finally come true. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh to be a part of the neighbouring country's 50th Independence Day, making it his first foreign visit after the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I was waiting for this opportunity": PM Modi

"I was waiting for this opportunity for many years. During my 2015 visit to Bangladesh, I expressed my wish to visit Orakandi, and today that wish has come true. Today, with the grace of Sri Sri Horichand Thakur ji, I have got the privilege of bowing down to this holy place of Orakandi Thakurbari. I bow down at the feet of Sri Sri Horichand Thakur, Sri Sri Guruchand Thakur," said PM Modi. READ | Bangladesh's Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple refurbished for Modi visit; PM gets grand welcome

PM Modi highlighted that Harichand Thakur, also known as Sri Sri Harichand Thakur, worked among those considered 'untouchable' in the erstwhile Bengal Presidency. He formed the Matua sect of Hindus, the PM noted.

"Who thought that the Prime Minister of India would come to Orakandi sometime. I feel the same today, like my thousands & millions of brothers and sisters of 'Matua community' who live in India feel when they come to Orakandi," he said.

PM Modi speaks on the Matua community

Prime Minister remembered the visit to Thakurnagar in West Bengal and said that Matua brothers and sisters gave him love as a family member there. "In particular, the affinity of the 'mother-in-law', her blessings like a mother, have been precious moments in my life."

PM Modi wished Bangladesh on completing 50 years of independence

"I have brought love and good wishes for you on behalf of your 130 crore brothers and sisters in India at the national festival of Bangladesh. Many congratulations and warm greetings to all of you on the completion of 50 years of Bangladesh's independence", he added.

à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤¬à¤¾à¤‚à¤—à¥à¤²à¤¾à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤•à¥‡ à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤Ÿà¥à¤°à¥€à¤¯ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤µ à¤ªà¤° à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤•à¥‡ à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥‡ 130 à¤•à¤°à¥‹à¤¡à¤¼ à¤­à¤¾à¤‡à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚-à¤¬à¤¹à¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤¤à¤°à¤« à¤¸à¥‡ à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥‡à¤® à¤”à¤° à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚ à¤²à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‚à¤à¥¤



à¤†à¤ª à¤¸à¤­à¥€ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¬à¤¾à¤‚à¤—à¥à¤²à¤¾à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤•à¥€ à¤†à¤œà¤¼à¤¾à¤¦à¥€ à¤•à¥‡ 50 à¤¸à¤¾à¤² à¤ªà¥‚à¤°à¥‡ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¨à¥‡ à¤ªà¤° à¤¢à¥‡à¤°à¥‹à¤‚ à¤¬à¤§à¤¾à¤ˆ, à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤• à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 27, 2021

Development & Progress

PM Modi further stated that both India and Bangladesh want to see the progress of the entire world through their development, their progress.

"Both India and Bangladesh want to see the world progressing through their own progress. Both nations want to see stability, love, and peace in the world instead of instability, terror, and unrest," he stated.

PM Modi on COVID-19 Pandemic

"During the Corona pandemic, India & Bangladesh have proven their capabilities. Today both nations are facing this pandemic strongly and fighting it together. India is working by considering it its duty that the 'Made in India' vaccine reaches the citizens of Bangladesh," PM Modi said while addressing Matua community in Orakandi, Bangladesh.

PM Modi concluded his address and said that the life of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur has given the message of divine love, but also made us realize our duties. He told us that the struggle against oppression and misery is also cultivation.

"His successor, Shri Sri Guruchand Thakurji, has a huge role in bringing the teachings of Sri Sri Horichand Dev ji to the people, uniting the Dalit-afflicted society. Sri Sri Guruchand ji gave us the formula of 'Bhakti, Kriya and Jnana", he added.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI)