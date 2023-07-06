India And China Bolster Infrastructure On Pangong Tso's North Bank Amid Lingering Dispute

Three years after the violent clashes between Indian and Chinese forces in Galwan, the border region of eastern Ladakh and western Tibet remains a hub of activity as both countries engage in extensive infrastructure development. Amid the standoff, India and China are working on various projects that have permanently altered the status quo in the region.

On the Indian side, construction of a black-topped road on the north bank of the Pangong Tso Lake is well underway, with completion expected by 2025. The road, extending towards Finger 4, aims to enhance connectivity and advance India's infrastructure capabilities in the area. Additionally, significant progress has been made in the construction of an alternate axis to the critical Darbuk-Skyok-Daulat Beg Oldie road through the Saser La pass, improving accessibility and all-weather connectivity.

Image: Republic (India holds one-third of the lake, reaching up to Finger 4, while its claims extend to Finger 8)

Meanwhile, China is racing to complete a bridge across the Pangong Tso, linking the north and south banks. The main bridge is currently under construction, while the second bridge has already been completed. Large-scale construction activities and the presence of construction materials have been observed on the Chinese side, indicating the scale of their infrastructure development efforts. China is also working on road connectivity along the south bank, particularly towards Shandong village, along with the construction of a 22 km-long tunnel on the G-0177 expressway at Yuli, connecting to the vital G-216 highway in Tibet.

Gridlock persists at Pangong Tso

The Pangong Tso Lake, spanning 135 km and shaped like a boomerang, has been a focal point of the dispute between India and China. India holds one-third of the lake, reaching up to Finger 4, while its claims extend to Finger 8. The north bank, with significant differences in the perception of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), witnessed the initial clashes in May 2020, followed by heightened tensions in the Kailash ranges in July and August of the same year. The Indian Army maintains a permanent position near Finger 3, while the Chinese have established a base east of Finger 8.

Image: Republic (ITBP's 24 Battalion is tasked with maintaing vigil over the Pangong Tso Lake)

Despite ongoing Corps Commander-level talks, over one lakh troops continue to be deployed on both sides of the lake since 2020. The talks remain gridlocked, primarily due to two remaining friction points at Depsang and Demchok. Chinese forces have been obstructing Indian patrols in these areas, although there have been some signs of a concession from the Chinese side during negotiations. In Demchok, tensions have risen with the presence of Chinese tents on the Indian side of Charding Nala, highlighting the varying claims and the need for resolution.

BRO's focus on enhancing strategic road network

To bolster border infrastructure, both India and China have significantly increased their focus on the construction of strategic roads. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in India has witnessed a substantial budgetary allocation increase, with a 43% rise in the capital budget for 2023-24 compared to the previous year. A significant portion of these funds has been allocated to the India-China Border Roads (ICBR) plan.

Under the second phase of the ICBR plan, approved in September 2020 after the Galwan clash, India has allocated Rs 12,434.90 crore for the construction of 32 roads. This phase follows the first phase, initiated in 2005, which involved the construction of 25 roads spanning 751.58 km. Together, these two phases aim to develop over 1,400 km of strategic roads along the 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC). Furthermore, a third phase focused on Arunachal Pradesh is currently being planned.

The BRO is nearing completion of key infrastructure projects in the eastern sector, including the Sela, Nechipu, and Sela-Chhabrela tunnels. These projects aim to improve all-weather connectivity along the LAC and enhance India's strategic capabilities. As tensions persist between India and China, both countries are actively pursuing infrastructure development in eastern Ladakh. However, despite ongoing talks, the gridlock remains, with friction points at Depsang and Demchok posing challenges to finding a resolution. The focus on enhancing the strategic road network highlights the importance of border infrastructure for both India and China.