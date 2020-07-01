In June 30 Talks Over LAC Faceoff, India & China Emphasize On Speedy De-escalation:Sources

As per sources, the meeting between Indian and Chinese senior military commanders at Chushul on June 30 was held in a businesslike manner in view of the COVID-19 protocols. This was the third senior military commander level engagement to discuss issues pertaining to disengagement at the faceoff sites along the LAC. Sources revealed that both sides stressed that the priority was on an expeditious, phased, and stepwise de-escalation. This is on the lines of the June 17 conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi where they maintained that the situation would be handled in a responsible manner.

During the discussion, they had also agreed on India and China implementing the disengagement understanding of June 6 sincerely. The third round of talks between the senior military commanders reflected the commitment of both sides to reduce the tensions along the LAC, sources added. India and China shall hold more meetings at the diplomatic and military level to arrive at a mutually agreeable solution and to ensure peace along the LAC as per bilateral agreements.

India-China faceoff

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. On June 18, the Indian Army revealed that a total of 76 personnel had been injured out of which 18 admitted to the Leh hospital can resume duty in about 15 days. As per the Army, the remaining 58 soldiers should be back on duty within a week's time.

At the 15th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) on June 24, India emphasised that both sides must strictly respect the LAC. Recalling the conversation between Jaishankar and Wang Yi, both sides reaffirmed that the understanding on disengagement and de-escalation that was reached by senior Commanders on June 6 should be implemented. The delegations from India and China agreed that the expeditious implementation of this understanding would help ensure peace in border areas and develop the broader relationship between the two countries.

