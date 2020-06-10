India & China Hold Major General-level Talks, More Meetings Likely In Next 10 Days

On Wednesday, June 10, India and China held Major General-level talks at the Chushul-Moldo border point to find a resolution to the standoff along the Line of Actual Control. This comes a day after China's Peoples Liberation Army pulled back its troops from the Galwan valley, PP-15 and Hot Springs in Eastern Ladakh. More rounds of talks, including at the battalion commander level are expected to be held in the next 10 days. Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying stated that a "positive consensus" had been reached between both sides over issues concerning the Western sector of the India-China border.

Read: PM Modi & His Australian Counterpart Did Not Discuss Standoff With China At LAC: MEA

India-China standoff

Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the border between India and China in eastern Ladakh after a clash between soldiers from both sides took place on two occasions. Thereafter, a fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force carried out sorties in the area. According to reports, Indian and Chinese Army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on May 5. Four days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim.

On May 28, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that the Indian soldiers have taken a responsible approach and are following due protocols. It maintained that the Centre remains firm on maintaining sovereignty and national security. Speaking with Republic TV, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Centre would not let India's self-respect come down. He added that diplomatic talks with China were going on.

A day ahead of the Corps Commander-level Indo-China talks, China appointed Lieutenant General Xu Qiling as the new commander for its Western Theatre Command Ground Force. The Western Theatre Command is responsible for guarding the 3488 km long Line of Actual Control with India. On June 6, Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the Commander of 14 Corps held talks with Major General Liu Lin, who is the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of China's People's Liberation Army.

Read: LAC Standoff: MoS PMO Rakes Up Cong's Role In Conflict With China, Blames Nehru's Policy

Read: Top Diplomats From India & China Hold Virtual Meet, Stress On Peaceful & Stable Relations