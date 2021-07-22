India And China Still Working Out Dates For 12th Corps Commander-level Disengagement Talks

India and China are chalking out a date for the 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks. The matter of discussion would concentrate on the situation in eastern Ladakh. China had earlier suggested holding the military talks on July 26, which was turned down by India due to Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Points to be discussed in the 12th Commander-level talks

The Indian and Chinese sides are expected to discuss disengagement from existing friction points during the 12th Commander-level talks. These friction points included Despang plains, Gogra and hot springs. The two countries have been engaged in a military standoff for almost a year but disengaged from the most contentious Pangong lake area last month. This was only successful after extensive talks at both military and political levels.

Pangong Tso was considered a major issue since the standoff began last May and peaked with the unprecedented and fatal melee between troops of the two armies. The focus now is to work out a phased disengagement plan for the other friction areas. After this, the de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) would be taken up to pull back the thousands of troops deployed by both sides. The credit for the disengagement was given to all stakeholders by Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane who also talked about the country benefitting from the inputs given by the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during the crisis.

What transpired at the 11th round of Corps Commander-level talks?

The 11th round of Corps Commander-level talks were held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point. Earlier, India and China held 10 rounds of talks at the Corps Commander level to reach the arrangement to disengage from the Pangong lake area. At the 11th round of Corps Commander level talks between India and China, it was highlighted that disengagement from the remaining friction areas would pave way for de-escalation of forces from the eastern Ladakh sector. The two sides had a detailed exchange of views for the resolution of the remaining issues related to disengagement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The two sides agreed that it was important to take guidance from the consensus of their leaders, continue their communication and dialogue and work towards a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest. They also agreed to jointly maintain stability on the ground, avoid any new incidents and jointly maintain peace in the border areas.

