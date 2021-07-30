India & China To Discuss Gogra & Hot Springs In 12th Corps Commander-level Talks Tomorrow

The twelfth round of Corps Commander level talks between India and China will take place on Saturday at the Moldo border personnel meeting point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), ANI reported. The talks are likely to begin at Moldo at 10.30 am.

During the meet, both sides are expected to discuss disengagement from the Hot Springs and Gogra Heights areas. The two nations have been engaged in a military standoff for more than a year but were discharged from the Pangong lake area last month, which was only possible after extensive talks at both military and political levels.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had also held talks with their Chinese counterparts during the SCO summit in Moscow last year.

China had earlier suggested holding a discussion on July 29, which was turned down by India citing Kargil Vijay Diwas. Hence, the reason for the delay in scheduling the 12th round of talks. The eleventh round of talks was held on April 9, 2021.

What transpired at the 11th round of Corps Commander-level talks?

The 11th round of talks between both nations highlighted the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the remaining friction areas from the eastern Ladakh sector. India and China also talked extensively on the issues related to disengagement along the LAC. Both sides agreed that it was crucial to take guidance and consent of their leaders, continue their communication and work towards a jointly acceptable resolution of the lingering issues at the earliest. They also agreed to mutually maintain stability on the ground and avoid any new incidents at the friction points.

Earlier, India and China had held ten rounds of discussions at the Corps Commander level to reach a complete disengagement of the remaining friction points in the Pangong Lake area.

